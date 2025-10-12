King Charles gets hit with a crisis more grave than Edward VIII's abdication

King Chares has just met a crisis that many dub ‘more grave’ than the day Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson, and American divorcee.

The whole thing has been claimed in a piece for the Daily Mail by A.N. Wilson.

The author’s piece started off with a warning to the King about the dangers that Prince Andrew could pose, should he be handed a publishing deal.

According to Mr Wilson, “any publisher would lick their lips at the vault of Windsor secrets he could open, and pay handsomely for it. But they would backpedal fast if Andrew continued to deny any involvement with the Epstein crowd.”

According to the author’s own deductions, “the only book deal that would be credible is one in which he reveals as much about himself as he does his family, think: Confessions Of A Sex Addict Prince. The Palace must hope that he would not agree to such a memoir as it would be tantamount to admitting criminal offences.”

But he and Fergie “would get through the money in next to no time,” he also warned.

“So the pair would have to beg for handouts from monied friends, be they paedophile financiers, oligarchs from the ex-Soviet 'stans or Chinese spies.”

“So this is a real problem, and not only for the immediate family. It is a major crisis for the Monarchy, perhaps the gravest since the abdication of Edward VIII in 1936,” he said in his concluding remark.