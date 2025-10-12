Kate, Meghan and Harry warn about tech fallout, but refuse to join forces

Kate, Meghan and Harry sound similar warnings yet stay worlds apart

Kate Middleton took the lead on one of the biggest challenges facing families today as she highlighted the impact of phones and technology on real-life relationships.

The Princess of Wales’ message came just as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also raised concerns about the harmful effects of social media on children.

In her latest campaign, Kate warned that constant screen time is causing families to drift apart and encouraged parents to focus more on their time together.

Speaking to The Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond called it one of Kate’s strongest efforts, showing how she is using her role to address real issues in people’s lives.

"I think she’s entirely right: we have to lead by example when it comes to family life. Children need to know and feel that they come first — and that simply can’t come across if their parents are constantly distracted by their screens,” said Bond.

She continued, "It is a modern-day crisis in which so many of us are, as she says, 'simply no longer able to engage fully with people who are right in front of us.’

"William has told us that none of his children is allowed a smartphone yet, and more and more schools are now banning them.

“If Catherine and William continue to voice these concerns, they will be doing all of us - and particularly the young children of the next generation— a huge service."