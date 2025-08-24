Meghan Markle defied director in first Hollywood audition: Read

Meghan Markle was keen to get into Hollywood after her graduation, says an expert.

The Duchess of Sussex wanted to make

Her debut in movies and was rather impatient about her career.

Biographer Sean Smith in hai book titled “Meghan Misunderstood,” the expert noted the time she went to an audition.

The expert revealed Meghan’s response after the director asked her to repeat at line: "I can. However, I've read the script and I really respond to this other role and I'd like to audition for that."

As reported in the Daily Mail, Smith wrote: "This was not how auditions worked. 'This panic spread across the room because who does that?' Who takes that sort of risk?' She didn't get the part she wanted, but she did secure Hot Girl #1".

Smith writes: "She sits beside Ashton on a plane and says 'Hi', but then has a brief exchange with the passenger sitting across the gangway and tells him her name is Natalie."