Prince Harry secrets to expose over US visa row

Prince Harry visa row is set to come out in public with documents never seen before.

The Duke of Sussex is under the radar as the Trump administration has found more than 1000 documents on his name.

The Sun reports: “ 1,007 papers on the Duke of Sussex were found at the US Department of State, which handles visa applications.

They include 217 records from the Office of the Secretary of State — equivalent to our Foreign Secretary.”

Filings also show there are 517 “potentially responsive records” from the Bureau of Consular Affairs, 271 from the Office of the Legal Advisor and two from the Office of the Deputy Secretary of State.

It is believed that the documents will be investigated ahead of decision over what should come in front of the public eye.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.