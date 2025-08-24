Raye lives ‘the dream' at latest London gig

Raye plays London gig with ‘dramatic ending’

Raye just got emotional at her London performance.

As the Brit Award-winning artist took the All Points East festival stage, she told her fans “music is medicine,” exclaiming, “London are you joking me” dressed in a pink 1950s-style satin dress.

After she performed her take on the Oscar winning Tears, she became emotional introducing herself, her brass band and her backing singers, Flames Collective.

Raye teased her fans, revealing that her merchandise may have a “a release date,” before she started performing her yet, unreleased song, Where Is My Husband?

Then, as she introduced her other song, Flip A Switch, she told the audience: “I’m a complete and utter drama queen and I’m unapologetic about that and what it does mean ladies and gentlemen is a lot of dramatic endings this evening.”

Additionally, Raye performed a range of songs including her track with Mark Ronson, Suzanne, as well as Mary Jane, Genesis, Prada, and a jazz cover of It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World.

In the later half of her set, the singer also became sentimental while delivering her performance on the song Ice Cream Man, a track on the theme of s**ual assault.

“Music is medicine and this song saves me over and over again”, she said while tearing up.

And talking about her final track of the night, Escapism featuring 070 Shake, she said: “This is the kind of moment a little girl dreams of.”

After the show, festival organisers paid tribute to Raye, uploading pictures from the show with the message: “Thank you @raye, that was a dream.”