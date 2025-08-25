 
How Meghan Markle 'urgency' overwhelmed Kate Middleton's 'calm'

Eleen Bukhari
August 25, 2025

How Meghan Markle 'urgency' overwhelmed Kate Middleton's 'calm'

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's personality clash came to surface as soon as their first public appearance together.

Meghan Markle joined Kate and Prince William for the first fab four appearance in 2018 alongside to-be husband Prince Harry and showcased the difference in her approach towards women empowerment.

"There was a soft-focus filter over this 'Fab Four' meeting of minds at the time, as Harry rather coldly and incorrectly put it, 'We're together for life'," body language expert Judi James told the Daily Mail.

She continued: "The expectation was that we had a new friend and 'sister' for Kate in much the same way that Fergie and Diana paired off, plus a very glamorous royal quartet to team up for their campaigns and charities."

Judi added: "There was a powerful difference between the more cautious, careful and rather slow-hand-on-the-tiller campaign approach of William and Kate and the warp-speed urgency, drive, passion and energy of Meghan."

