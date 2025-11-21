Kate Middleton, Prince William's adorable red carpet moment revealed

Kate Middleton's 'look of love' for Prince William revealed

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared an adorable moment at the Royal Variety Performance in London's Royal Albert Hall.

On November 19, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended their first red carpet in two years.

Speaking with the Fox News Digital, Helena Chard talked about the sweet moment between the royal couple.

Referring to Kate's gaze toward William, Helena said, "It’s the look of love."

She went on to describe, Kate's adorable look, saying, "And the Princess of Wales wows in a Talbot Runhof sleek gown accessorized with the stunning Greville diamond chandelier earrings, created by Cartier and bequeathed to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother by her friend Dame Margaret Greville."

"The happy couple, representing the royal family, sat cozily in the royal box," Helena added.

It is pertinent to mention that this marks Kate Middleton and Prince William's sixth joint appearance at the annual charity event, which raises funds for the Royal Variety Charity.

Notably, the Princess of Wales also shared a sweet moment with nine-year-old twins Emelie and Olivia Edwards, before taking her seat in the royal box.

She told them, "My kiddies will be very sad [to have missed the show]. We are going to have to keep it a big secret."

"They were very sad not to be joining us," Kate added.