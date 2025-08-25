Prince William, Prince Harry keep 'dear memory alive' despite rift

Prince Harry and Prince William have one thing in common despite their differences, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales are dearly fond of their late mother, Princess Diana, and ensure to keep her in their thoughts in every step.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told Mirror: "Diana was immensely proud of her boys. Her drawing room was full of framed photographs of them and her eyes lit up when she talked about them.

"She loved to kiss and cuddle them - even when they protested. I'm sure that both William and Harry would give the world to have just one more hug with her now.

She added: "And I think she would be distraught to know how bitterly her boys have fallen out. She always hoped that they would be one another's best friend.

"Somehow, I think she would have been a peacemaker, and things would never have got so bad between William and Harry.

"Diana herself used to fall out with some of her relatives - particularly her mother and stepmother - but she usually sorted it out before too long. There is, however, no prospect at the moment of the rift between William and Harry ever healing.

The expert noted: "Every anniversary must be incredibly difficult for the Princes, and you would think that, on such a sad day, they would be the only two people in the world who could truly comfort one another. But that no longer happens."

And Jennie added: "Both William and Harry have consistently made it clear that their mother remains in their thoughts and hearts every day of their lives.

"From the engagement rings they gave their wives, to the pictures they have of Diana around their homes and the letters that their children write to the grandmother they never knew, they keep the Princess as close as possible.

"William has more of his mother's looks than Harry, but it is the younger brother who has more of her rebellious nature. Both have sought to keep her memory alive by taking on causes she cared so deeply about: for example, homelessness, mental health, and the scourge of landmines in Africa," he concluded.