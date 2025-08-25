 
Geo News

Meghan Markle handed biggest branding advice after roping in a Kardashian

Meghan Markle finds herself getting coached by a brand and culture expert

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 25, 2025

Meghan Markle handed solid advice on the best way to create a media frenzy
Meghan Markle handed solid advice on the best way to create a media frenzy

A brand and culture expert has just laid down a roadmap he believes will put Meghan Markle firmly on the map.

The expert in question is none other than Mr Nick Ede, and he shared his take in a chat with Express UK.

He started the whole thing by highlighting the power of collaborations, with Hollywood A-listers.

For those unversed, this comment comes after Khloe Kardashian, received a basket from Meghan’s brand As Ever, featuring her wine and various other goodies.

Meghan Markle handed biggest branding advice after roping in a Kardashian

In reference to that he said, “I think first of all, Meghan needs to establish As Ever as a proper brand before she collaborates with someone like Kim.”

However, he did make it clear that any opportunity big enough, like “if Kim is looking for a model for a Skims collection, Meghan would be the perfect person for the job, following in the footsteps of stars including Lana Del Ray, Tate McRae and Charlie XCX.”

All in all, Mr Ede feels “this would leverage both brands and create a media frenzy and increase sales”.

Before concluding, he also added, “plus it will give Meghan credibility as a brand ambassador if the shoot is as good as the previous campaigns.”

Prince Harry accused of 'regurgitating nonsense' about Diana's death video
Prince Harry accused of 'regurgitating nonsense' about Diana's death
Kate Middleton sends meaningful message with latest move
Kate Middleton sends meaningful message with latest move
Prince Andrew lands in 'shocking' trouble after olive branch from King Charles video
Prince Andrew lands in 'shocking' trouble after olive branch from King Charles
Prince George feels pressure ahead of 'big change' video
Prince George feels pressure ahead of 'big change'
Prince Harry faces new pressure over US visa application
Prince Harry faces new pressure over US visa application
Princess Diana would be 'distraut' to see bitter fall out of her boys
Princess Diana would be 'distraut' to see bitter fall out of her boys
Prince William has borderline 'obsession' over 'stability' for his kids
Prince William has borderline 'obsession' over 'stability' for his kids
Meghan Markle's culinary magic gets nod of approval from UK chef
Meghan Markle's culinary magic gets nod of approval from UK chef