Expert recalls truth behind Prince Philip's colorful language

Prince Philip’s ‘colorful language’ comes to light

An expert has just taken a trip down memory lane to recall Prince Philip’s most colorful language, during his lifetime.

British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard is the expert in question.

She spoke to Fox News Digital about the comment in question, one that made waves on social media recently.

It was report by Grant Harrold, a former butler to the Royal Family that often served the Late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, in his piece for The Telegraph.

“Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the royal family, filed out of the chapel. When Prince Philip came out, he turned to the Queen and said, ‘Thank f*** that’s over.’”

According to Ms Chard, “Prince Philip was infamous for his colorful language and, on occasion, inappropriate, offensive comments.”

So much so that “his gaffes became the norm, many putting it down to his razor-sharp tongue, lack of inhibition and PC due to his older generation.”

That is why she believes “on this particular occasion, Prince Philip was feeling groggy, tired and fed up. He’d had enough for the day. He didn’t have enough tact left in his tank.”

All in all Ms Chard also clarified before concluding, “it wasn’t a personal swipe at the Sussexes.”