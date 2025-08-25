Victoria Beckham enjoys teen-like PDA with David Beckham in Italy

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are painting the town red with their love.

The Spice Girls and her soccer player husband could not keep their hands off each other as they vacation in a yatch at the Amalfi Coast.

The couple are currently. on a holiday with their youngest kids, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper,

In photos obtained by Page Six, David is spotted in blue swim trunks as while Victoria sports black lace and satin cover-up for their day out.

This comes as VB recently told Vogue Australia: “I love spending time with my husband,” she said.

“Let me tell you — David Beckham is very funny. I have a husband I very much am still in love with, possibly more than when we first met.”

“I said to [David] last night — and the kids — after 25 years, I love your dad so much and I support him and continue to want him to be the best version of himself, and he does that for me,” she continued. “It’s really important that the children see that.”