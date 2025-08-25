 
Geo News

Victoria Beckham enjoys teen-like PDA with David Beckham in Italy

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham engage in loved

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

August 25, 2025

Victoria Beckham enjoys teen-like PDA with David Beckham in Italy
Victoria Beckham enjoys teen-like PDA with David Beckham in Italy

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are painting the town red with their love.

The Spice Girls and her soccer player husband could not keep their hands off each other as they vacation in a yatch at the Amalfi Coast.

The couple are currently. on a holiday with their youngest kids, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 

In photos obtained by Page Six, David is spotted in blue swim trunks as while Victoria sports black lace and satin cover-up for their day out.

This comes as VB recently told Vogue Australia: “I love spending time with my husband,” she said. 

“Let me tell you — David Beckham is very funny. I have a husband I very much am still in love with, possibly more than when we first met.”

“I said to [David] last night — and the kids — after 25 years, I love your dad so much and I support him and continue to want him to be the best version of himself, and he does that for me,” she continued. “It’s really important that the children see that.”

Prince William's strict rules and regulations towards George, Charlotte, Louis come out
Prince William's strict rules and regulations towards George, Charlotte, Louis come out
Prince Harry's rumored 2027 project poses 'enormous dangers' to royal reconciliation video
Prince Harry's rumored 2027 project poses 'enormous dangers' to royal reconciliation
Ex-butler reveals real personality of Kate Middleton since being let go
Ex-butler reveals real personality of Kate Middleton since being let go
Prince William growing obsessed with one thing for George, Charlotte, Louis
Prince William growing obsessed with one thing for George, Charlotte, Louis
Ex-butler makes grounding revelation about Prince William: ‘Never had it growing up'
Ex-butler makes grounding revelation about Prince William: ‘Never had it growing up'
Prince Harry risks restarting rift: ‘Don't attack what King Charles cherishes!'
Prince Harry risks restarting rift: ‘Don't attack what King Charles cherishes!'
Meghan Markle warned about lacking a fresh stack of ‘fatted calves' for Hollywood
Meghan Markle warned about lacking a fresh stack of ‘fatted calves' for Hollywood
Truth about Queen Elizabeth, Donald Trump's 'very rude' encounter revealed video
Truth about Queen Elizabeth, Donald Trump's 'very rude' encounter revealed