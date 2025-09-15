Prince Harry talks about his support looking ‘destroyed’

Prince Harry weighs in on the lack of support he’s made to feel

Prince Harry has weighed in on his thoughts regarding the British media, as well as their alleged efforts to ‘speak on behalf of the nation’ when they ‘know nothing’.

The Prince hit back in this way, during an interview alongside The Guardian.

In his chat today, the Duke hit back against these claims and said, “I feel a lot of support from the British public. Even now, when I feel like I have been destroyed by certain members of the British press.”

But, “It serves them to think that the British public feels the same way about me as they do.” But “I don’t feel that, and I don’t see that.”

The royal also didn’t end there, instead he continued, “for as long as I have known, certain elements of the British press have tried to speak on behalf of the nation.”

But, “I think they are out of touch with the nation on lots of things,” he said. All the while continue trying “to bring the public with them” he noted as well.

But “I think the British public can speak and think for themselves,” because “I am very happy with who I am and I like the life that I live,” Prince Harry claimed too.

“It is only in certain elements of the press where you see this talk about me being down or saying I am not smiling.” To the royal “this comes from people who think they know what I am thinking and how I am feeling. They are wrong.”

Before concluding the topic he even admitted, “I think parts of the British press want to believe that I am miserable, but I’m not. I am very happy with who I am and I like the life that I live.”