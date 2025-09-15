Prince Harry continues to serve others despite personal struggles

Prince Harry rises above royal fallout to keep helping others

A royal expert has shared how Prince Harry has continued to give despite navigating life amid feud with royal family.

The Duke of Sussex has been focusing on his charity work with most recently donating £1.1 million of his own money to BBC’s Children in Need.

According to royal expert Rebecca Russell, it shows he is still committed to helping others even after stepping down from royal duties.

Writing for The Express, she mentioned how Harry has faced big changes over the past five years, including leaving behind his royal role, moving to the U.S., and dealing with challenges like the issues surrounding his Sentebale charity.

“He was once the cheeky chap with a mischievous twinkle in his eye, but the last five years have turned Prince Harry’s life upside down,” she penned.

Russell continued, “By stepping down from his position as a senior royal, he left behind everything he knew – his upbringing, his position and, most challengingly of all, his family.”

She cited sources who revealed that Harry was in a “good headspace” after returning to the UK to meet with King Charles and also attend the annual WellChild Awards.

Harry had, “among many special moments, had a balloon sword-fight with the children.”

“And, after seeing his much-loved Sentebale charity crumble this year at the centre of a very public row and investigation by the Charity Commission, we can only imagine that moments like this are all the sweeter,” she wrote.

“While friends say the Duke is “pining” for his life in the UK and longs to introduce his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to where he grew up, the fact is, he could simply enjoy his time as a devoted husband and a proud father and live a life of idle pleasure in the Californian sunshine.

“However, he has chosen to use his platform to promote causes he cares about, and to use his oft-quoted phrase “service is universal”, he proved he still wants to do good by making a personal donation of £1.1 million to BBC’s Children in Need, even though he is not a working royal.”

Before concluding, Russell penned that if Harry wants to use his platform to do good despite years of controversy then “we should applaud him for it.”