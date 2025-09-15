Prince William absent from guest list for historical royal abdication and accession

September 15, 2025
Luxembourg will witness a historic transition next month as Grand Duke Henri formally abdicates in favor of his eldest son, Grand Duke Guillaume.
The three-day accession ceremonies will begin on October 3 with Henri’s abdication at the Grand Ducal Palace, followed by Guillaume’s swearing-in before the Chamber of Deputies.
The new Grand Duke and his family will then greet the public from the palace balcony before concluding the day with a gala dinner.
On October 4, Guillaume is scheduled to travel across the country, visiting symbolic sites in Grevenmacher, Wiltz, Steinfort and Dudelange in a celebration of Luxembourg’s cultural diversity.
The events will close on October 5 with a solemn Te Deum service at Notre-Dame Cathedral.
The official guest list includes French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke, and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium with their daughter Princess Elisabeth.
No British royals are reportedly on the list, a notable absence as King Charles III continues to reduce overseas travel amid health concerns.
The ceremonies mark the first change of head of state in Luxembourg in nearly 25 years.