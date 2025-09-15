Prince William absent from guest list for historical royal abdication and accession

Britain's future king, Prince William

Luxembourg will witness a historic transition next month as Grand Duke Henri formally abdicates in favor of his eldest son, Grand Duke Guillaume.

The three-day accession ceremonies will begin on October 3 with Henri’s abdication at the Grand Ducal Palace, followed by Guillaume’s swearing-in before the Chamber of Deputies.

Grand Duke Henri (right) and his son Grand Duke Guillaume

The new Grand Duke and his family will then greet the public from the palace balcony before concluding the day with a gala dinner.

On October 4, Guillaume is scheduled to travel across the country, visiting symbolic sites in Grevenmacher, Wiltz, Steinfort and Dudelange in a celebration of Luxembourg’s cultural diversity.

The events will close on October 5 with a solemn Te Deum service at Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The official guest list includes French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke, and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium with their daughter Princess Elisabeth.

No British royals are reportedly on the list, a notable absence as King Charles III continues to reduce overseas travel amid health concerns.

Britain's King Charles III

The ceremonies mark the first change of head of state in Luxembourg in nearly 25 years.