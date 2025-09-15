 
Prince Harry opts for 'new way' to repair trust with royal family

A royal expert weighs in on how Prince Harry is approaching his royal family in a different way

September 15, 2025

In a bid to mend ties with the royal family, Prince Harry is going for a "new way", which is what his "new advisors" explain to him.

This is how the royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams describes this in an interview with Fox News Digital, where he sheds light on the Duke of Sussex's meeting with King Charles and later an unannounced visit to Ukraine.

It shows the father-of-two is looking for "a new way of doing things with new advisers, whose advice is being heeded more," as he is "sending serious signals that he wants reconciliation."

The attempts to mend ties come in the wake of King Charles undergoing the treatment of his cancer. 

This points to an urgency in Harry's efforts to rebuild estranged relationships, as he previously said, "I would love a reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has."

It is worth noting a yet-to-be public form of cancer was diagnosed in Charles back in February 2024.

