How Prince Harry may have lost gains made during UK visit, explains journalist

Prince Harry met King Charles during his recent visit to the UK

September 15, 2025

Prince Harry: File photo 

Prince Harry’s goodwill tour may have backfired after his latest remarks in Ukraine, Australian journalist Peter Ford said Friday.

Speaking on The Morning Show, Ford argued the Duke of Sussex had enjoyed “a week of really good PR” following his long-anticipated meeting with King Charles at Clarence House and his subsequent trip to Ukraine. 

But, he said, the momentum stalled after Harry gave an interview to The Guardian.

Prince Harry during his visit to Ukraine 

“A journalist was allowed to travel with Prince Harry and his entourage to Ukraine,” Ford said. 

“They asked if he has any regrets at all about how the last five years have played out and he makes very clear that he absolutely has no regrets whatsoever. My conscience is clear.”

Ford suggested the comments undercut the progress Harry had made with the public. 

“After a week of really good PR , there was a lot of ground that was gained by him being over there, making donations, seeing his father, now he kind of spoils it,” Ford said.

“This is where I wish his PR people had said, ‘Ah, you might regret the timing. Maybe things could have been worded better.’ But he is adamant he has done nothing wrong.”

