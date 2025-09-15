 
Prince Harry's 'charm offensive' details revealed

A royal expert reflects on Prince Harry's efforts to regain credibility in the royal family's eyes

September 15, 2025

Royal watchers believe Prince Harry is on a "charm offensive", which they described as "well-structured".

One of them is Pelham Turner. He tells Fox News Digital that the Duke of Sussex is "re-identifying his credibility, his kindness and warmth and the key values he holds most dear."

The expert continues, "Harry is longing for a popular return to Britain with Meghan and his children."

Previously, the Sussexes had been more popular than Prince William and Kate Middleton. However, the ratings of the couple had fallen due to the controversies they were involved in.

But Pelham believes Harry and Meghan can "reclaim that throne again" with "a more relaxed royal protocol and a more secure Meghan."

In the royal observer's opinion, it's necessary that the royal family be united for the sake of unity.

"The future of the monarchy, in my opinion, is reliant on unification…the royal brand must stay united now, egos have to be put aside, with much less secrets and much more openness required," he notes.

On a similar note, Helena Chard, a British broadcaster, tells the outlet his trip to Europe is "the perfect PR strategy engineered to initiate a reputation reboot" after his reputation had been "in tatters".

Not to mention, Harry's recent meeting with King Charles over a year later is seen by the royal experts as a first step toward mending ties with the royal family.

