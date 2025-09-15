Prince William hits a nerve with King Charles: ‘Criticism in velvet gloves'

Prince William is taking swipes against King Charles behind the scenes

Prince William has just landed in tiffs with King Charles it appears, and its all got to do with his comments about parenthood, as well as his take on family coming first.

Insight into how King Charles is being effected by this messaging has been shared by royal commentator Tina Brown.

In her own substack the commentator noted that Prince William’s messaging his rubbing his father the wrong way.

So much so that he’s “currently less irritated with the prodigal Harry than he is with his elder son and heir.”

According Ms Brown, “somehow, William’s parenting dedication always seems couched as a tacit criticism of the king’s own paternal deficiencies.”

And “after five confirmed family vacations in the past seven months, William’s first-week-back diary pulsated with two outings: a father-daughter excursion to a Women’s Rugby World Cup pool match and a stroll through the Natural History Museum’s new gardens.”

Whereas on the other hand “Charles, despite his battle with cancer, has carried out official engagements on 175 days during the past 12 months,” the expert added in her concluding remarks according to The Daily Beast.