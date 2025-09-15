 
Meghan Markle celebrates Prince Harry's birthday with special photo

Meghan Markle takes to social media to mark Prince Harry turning 41

Web Desk
September 15, 2025

Meghan Markle dropped a new photo on her social media to mark her beloved husband Prince Harry's 41st birthday. 

The Duchess of Sussex shared a throwback snap of the Duke from ten years ago, taken on his 31st birthday during a visit to Goodwood Aerodrome. 

"Oh hi, Birthday Boy," Meghan cheekily wrote. 

The event, held to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Britain, featured a special flypast with historic aircraft.

In the photo, Harry is seen in a green flight suit with “Harry Wales" written on it.

It was the name he and Prince William commonly used during their time in school and the military, based on their father’s former title, the Prince of Wales. 

Prince Harry celebrates his birthday after reuniting with King Charles at Clarence House in London upon his recent visit to the UK without Meghan. 

After the visit, the Duke of Sussex made a surprise visit to Kyiv after an invitation from the Ukrainian government.

