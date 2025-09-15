 
Prince Harry reignites royal rift with subtle dig at Prince William

Prince Harry fuels family feud with latest remarks on ‘truth’ and reconciliation

September 15, 2025

Prince Harry's fresh comment seen as swipe at Prince William

Prince Harry has reignited tensions with his brother Prince William by defending his decision to speak publicly about royal family issues.

In his latest statement, the Duke of Sussex insisted he was setting the record straight rather than airing "dirty laundry” when he penned Spare.

In a new interview, Harry said his memoir Spare and past media appearances were meant to correct what he called a one-sided narrative.

Harry also said that any chance of reconciliation with his family must begin with honesty.

Speaking with The Guardian, Harry said, "I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative.”

He added, "The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected."

"I don't believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear."

He then said that while he wants to reconnect with his family, "you cannot have reconciliation before you have truth.”

While Harry did not mention William’s name, his comment that "you cannot have reconciliation before you have truth" is being seen as a subtle dig at his estranged brother, William. 

