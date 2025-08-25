Kate Middleton sends meaningful message with latest move

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton may be ‘reclaiming agency and visibility, and leaving her illness behind’.

This has been claimed by British psychologist Carolyn Mair while speaking to Fox News Digital following Kate Middleton’s latest outing with family.

The expert said that the future queen may want to feel "brighter and more energetic" and said hair is a part of the identity.

The Princess of Wales unveiled her lightest hair color to date when she attended a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral, Scotland.

Commenting on it, Carolyn Mair says "Hair is our crowning glory and a symbol of health and femininity.

"Kate might want to make a fresh start by embracing a lighter outlook on life."

The psychologist continued while referring to her cancer diagnosis "I don’t know if Princess Kate lost her hair during her treatment, but if she did, she might want to color it blonde as a means of drawing attention to it."

Mair went on saying Kate Middleton may be “reclaiming agency and visibility, and leaving her illness behind."

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, and Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were also present.