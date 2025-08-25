Expert addresses Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet radio silence by Meghan Markle

Expert weighs in on Meghan Markle’s new reasons for hiding Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Meghan Markle’s reasons for keeping her kids away from the limelight have long been speculated on, and often explained by the Sussexes themselves.

From accusations of a PR move to ‘using’ the kids, the couple has been accused of it all. However, this time around PR expert Rhea Freeman stepped forward in a conversation with Express UK and explained why he feels things are this way.

What is pertinent to mention is that the kids do feature on Meghan’s social media pages, but often times their faces are either covered by stickers, or creatively censored, however, when it comes to going behind the camera, especially for her lifestyle show, many fans have been waiting with baited breath at the prospect.

The only other time either have been associated with any project is when a small soundbite cameo came in December of 2020.

In light of this the expert feels, “I would be really surprised is Lilibet and Archie appeared in this series in any really meaningful way - and this isn’t a criticism, it’s based on what Harry and Meghan have shown us of the children online in recent years.”

She did note that, “If we look at Meghan’s Instagram, for example, we sometimes see the back of the children’s heads, and there have been images of them as tiny babies, but when there’s a shot shared showing the children’s faces, they are obscured with an emoji.”

Fully kept “protected and safe” the expert also highlighted her own two cents on the Sussexes’ reasoning’s for it.

“Both Harry and Meghan have also been very vocal about the dangers of children on social media, and although this is TV vs. Social media,” she said.

But “it still gives the children additional exposure to the public in a way that makes them recognisable.”

Prior to concluding she also added, “With the criticism the couple have faced, and the regular mentions around security, not showing the children’s faces on TV makes perfect sense as a way to help keep them more protected and safe.”