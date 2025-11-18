 
Meghan Markle tries to downplay Netflix blow after low viewership

Meghan Markle's 'With Love, Meghan' wasn't among Netflix's top watched shows of this year

Geo News Digital Desk
November 18, 2025

Meghan Markle recieves major blow from Netflix
Meghan Markle has received a major blow from her streaming partner, Netflix.

As Netflix prepares to open its new shop, which will feature themed products for its biggest hits like Stranger Things, Squid Games, and Bridgerton.

While Netflix has invested in the Duchess of Sussex's As Ever brand, it isn’t putting her products on display in its shop, per The Royalist.

However, However, sources close to the Duchess say she isn’t bothered by the snub and says her products were only slated to be sold on the website. The shop will also feature food and drinks with a nod to the hit shows.

With Love, Meghan premiered in March this year. While it made it to the top 10 shows of that week, the show ended up amassing only 5.3milion views. In viewership figures released by Netflix, the show wasn’t listed among the top 300 most-watched shows of this year.

The second season of the show, which was released at the end of August, failed to reach the top 10 ranked shows.

“They were given a shot at being producers,” an industry source told the Royalist, "It hasn’t exactly been a Hollywood success story.”

