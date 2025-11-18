 
Astrologer makes surprising predictions about Kate Middleton

The 2026 "holds great promise" for Kate Middleton and Prince William

Geo News Digital Desk
November 18, 2025

A celebrity astrologer has made startling predictions about the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton for the year 2026.

The OK! quoted Inbaal Honigman as saying the year 2026 will be huge for Kate Middleton.

Honigman made these predictions as Kate Middleton and Prince William marked the 15-year anniversary of their engagement announcement on November 16.

The celebrity astrologer said, "Mars, which is the planet of victory, happens to be in Capricorn, Catherine's sign on the 16th. It means that in all matters of discussions and negotiations, this year the Princess will be the winner.

"If there are big meetings planned around planning permissions for their cottage, noise levels or even scheduling parties, let Catherine do the talking."

Honigman said that as a couple, 2026 "holds great promise" for Kate Middleton and Prince William, the parents-of-three Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Catherine is a focused and goal-oriented Capricorn, whereas William is a peaceful and family-minded Cancer, just like [Princess] Diana]," the psychic explained, referring to Prince William's late mom.

Earlier this year, Kate revealed she was in remission from cancer.

In a message posted on social media, Kate spoke of her "relief" and said she remained "focused on recovery".

"As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead," Kate wrote in the post, which she signed off as "C".

