Zendaya talks about making memories with Tom Holland in Scotland

Zendaya gets candid on working with Tom Holland for Christopher Nolan's epic film

Zendaya has opened up about filming Christopher Nolan's film in Scotland with Tom Holland.

The duo, who have been dating since 2017 and announced their engagement in September, are currently filming for Christopher’s The Odyssey.

Reflecting on their time shooting in Scotland, the Dune actress said to the Sunday Mail, “I was excited I got to visit Scotland. I really loved my time in Inverness, it was a beautiful city.”

She went on to add, “Obviously, we were there to work but in between filming, we had a chance for a bit of downtime.”

Zendaya, who starred with Tom for the first time in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, noted, “The locals were so friendly and actually allowed us to do normal things.”

During the same conversation, the actress, who has Scottish roots on her maternal side, went on to add, “It’s so important if I take on an accent that I can pull it off - taking on a Scottish accent would be special with the history in our Nolan family.”

It is worth mentioning that Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey starring Zendaya and Tom Holland is scheduled to shoot at various locations including Cullen, Burghead and Buckie in Moray.

Notably, the film, which follows a journey of the ancient Greek King of Ithaca, is set to release next summer.