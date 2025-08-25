Selena Gomez fuels wedding buzz with Cabo getaway

Selena Gomez fuels bachelorette rumors with wild Cabo party

Selena Gomez has sparked bachelorette rumours with her latest getaway.

Ahead of tying the knot with fiance Benny Blanco, Gomez is enjoying her time with pals in Cabo.

As per the pictures shared online, the songstress was seen enjoying with her girl pals in Cabo San Lucas.

However, the getaway has sparked rumours of bachelorette party with Deuxmoi stating on Instagram, “DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE…Selena Gomez and friends in Cabo San Lucas celebrating her rumored Bachelorette party.”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with one writing, “So happy for her! She has overcome illness, and awful exes. When you find your love, you GLOW differently! She is too awesome.”

Another added, “I LOVE LOVE LOVE how normal her friends are! This what keeps her grounded.”

“So precious so pretty her wedding will be the WEDDING OF THE CENTURY,” the third user added.

The pictures showed the Only Murders in the Building actress in a one-piece strapless black swimsuit with an oval-shaped keyhole, from VYB Swim.

It is worth mentioning that multiple sources have confirmed that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will tie the knot in September this year.