Margaret Qualley reveals her only reason for not joining a movie franchise

Margaret Qualley gets honest about filming any franchise

Margaret Qualley has dished on the only reason for not signing onto any movie franchise.

While appearing for an interview with Collider's Ladies Night, the Maid actress was asked, “If you could join the film franchise of your choice, what franchise would you pick and what role would you play?”

“I don’t think I want to commit to a franchise. It seems like a lot of time. I’m a commitment-phobe maybe. But also, no one’s asking me to do anything,” she responded.

Revealing only reasons to join any "five film agreement" of any franchise, Qualley noted, “Probably just a director. I think if you have an amazing director you feel safe and excited.”

The Hollywood actress is well-known for her performance in the movies Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Poor Things, and The Substance.

Recently, speaking with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she explained that the prosthetic, she wore in The Substance, caused damage to her skin that took almost a year repair.

“So, you know the character that has all that acne? That was just my acne from the prosthetics,” the 30-year-old actress said.

“And I was like, ‘Oh this is kind of perfect. I’m playing all these different characters — for one of them we’ll use all my crazy prosthetic acne.’ It took me probably a year to recover physically from all of it,” she continued.

“Like, at the end, when they’re shooting up my skirt in the beginning credits, and it’s like the palm trees all around and they have all these long lenses from the bottom, that’s just because my face was so f***** up by that time that they couldn’t, like, shoot my face anymore,” Margaret Qualley concluded.

