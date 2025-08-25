Edward Berger breaks silence on ‘Ocean's 14' rumors

Edward Berger addresses ‘Ocean's 14' movie rumors

Edward Berger just talked about if he would direct Ocean’s 14.

The All Quiet on the Western Front filmmaker admitted he was excited over the idea of working on the franchise but then decided he couldn’t add anything new to it.

He told Deadline, “We were talking at that time, Brad Pitt and I, and yes, was I seduced by the thought of making something like that. I’m from a small place in Germany.”

“I’ve never had those opportunities. And suddenly Brad Pitt and George Clooney and Julia Roberts and Matt Damon, I would be able to make a movie with them. Ballad of A Small Player was a hard movie to make, and I felt like, wouldn’t it be great to make a studio picture?” Berger further mentioned.

“The studio needs that movie, the stars want the movie, as does the audience. Everyone needs the movie. It’s a franchise. I can pay my crew. I can have fun with them. It’s a temptation. But deep down inside I knew it’s not my movie, it’s Steven Soderbergh’s movie. He invented that, beautifully. He made them, and I’m just following in his footsteps. What is new for me?” the Jack creator mentioned.

And while the actors Brad Pitt and George Clooney tried to encourage the director to join the movie, he ultimately ended up persuading Pitt to join another of his projects instead.

“I went to bed, slept eight hours, and knew, it’s not me. I called Brad because we had talked a bunch of times. I knew he was open to doing something, and I basically said, I’m sorry, I don’t want to do ‘Ocean’s’ and hope I haven’t offended you,” he recalled.

The Conclave filmmaker continued, “But I have this great script [The Riders] that I would love you to look at because I think it might be a challenge for both of us. He read it in two days and called back and said, I want to do it. It’s the best script I’ve ever read.”

“The one thing I’m sure of is that early next year we’ll shoot The Riders with Brad. The script is ready, the financing is there, and Brad is ready. It’s just a beautiful journey, that movie,” Edward Berger concluded.