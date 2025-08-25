Cameron Diaz's return to Hollywood ruffles Jennifer Aniston's feathers: Source

Jennifer Aniston 'feeling the heat' as Cameron Diaz steps again into spotlight

Cameron Diaz's comeback to Hollywood has reportedly fuelled tension with Jennifer Aniston.

For the unversed, Diaz, who is the mother of two, is poised to show her acting prowess in the action-comedy Bad Day to depict "a single mom fighting to keep one little promise to her daughter on the absolute worst day of her life,” as per Netflix.

Per Radar Online, the 52-year-old American actress has caused worry in other romantic comedy stars as she competes for the title of ‘queen of 50-something American Sweethearts.’

Notably, this came following the release of Diaz’s new movie Back in Action on January 17, 2025, in which she acted opposite Jamie Foxx, breaking her 10-year acting hiatus.

"This is ruffling a lot of feathers. Cameron made such a big deal about retiring and saying she was done with acting,” the insider claimed.

The Mask actress, who shares her children, daughter Raddix, 5, and son Cardinal, 2, with husband Benji Madden, with whom she tied the knot in 2015, “is backtracking and doing this big comeback thing and getting so much attention for it.”

"People are resentful and accusing her of gaming the system since she's suddenly the new flavor in town all over again,” the source said.

"She's always been a favorite of the studio bosses, so this is being seen as bad news by a lot of her peers, since there are only so many roles for women in general and even fewer for women in that age bracket. Everyone's worried she's going to get all the plum roles,” they noted.

Significantly, Diaz’s unexpected plans of reviving her career after a long break have ignited her old conflict with Aniston, a FRIENDS alum. Both stars were once on great terms, but things changed when they went after the same roles and started losing out to each other.

The insider claimed that Diaz and Aniston even dated the same British model, Paul Sculfor.

It is pertinent to mention that the Murder Mystery star’s representative has denied the reports of ongoing tension, stating it is “100 per cent false”, but the source quipped, "Jen is definitely feeling the heat. She and Cameron have always gone up for the same parts. There's a lot of history between them."