Margot Robbie shares co-star Colin Farrell's sweet 'job'

Margot Robbie raves about co-star Colin Farrell

When the shooting on The Big Bold Beautiful Journey was going on, Margot Robbie, its star, was heavily pregnant.



So questions about how she managed filming during pregnancy were expected when the promotions began.

Responding to one such, at the premiere of the movie in NYC, she shares that her fellow actor Colin Farrell, who is a father-of-two, was a good support to her.

Especially, she reveals, his “job” was to keep her “constantly nourished” by “supplying her chippy sandwiches.”

Notably, Margot has kept the press at a distance from her private life since welcoming her child with her husband, Tom Ackerley, in October 2024.

For example, the parents do not share the name of their kid. However, the actress, in the past, gives a peek into her motherhood.

"It's funny, you try to explain to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it," she said in an interview with EW. "And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear. It's the best."

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey starring Margot and Colin will bow out in cinemas on Sept 19.