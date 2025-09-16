Jane Fonda reacts to old friend Robert Redford's death

Jane Fonda breaks silence over old pal Robert Redford's death

Jane Fonda is grieving the loss of her old friend Robert Redford.

Shortly after Redford died on Tuesday, September 16, his former costar said she "can't stop crying" over the news.

"It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying," Fonda told Entertainment Weekly.

Fonda and Redford appeared in many films together. The Electric Horseman, The Chase, as well as Redford's first film, Tall Story. They most recently appeared together in Our Souls at Night in 2017.

Remembering her longtime pal and dear costar, Fonda noted that he "meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way."

"He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for," the Monster-in-Law star said.

Meryl Streep also joined the actors paying tributes to Redford.

"One of the lions has passed," Streep told EW of her Out of Africa costar. "Rest in peace my lovely friend."

Other than his acting prowess, Redford was also an incredible director and won an Oscar for directing Ordinary People. He also earned an Honorary Oscar for a lifetime of dedication to cinema.

Robert Redford was 89 at the time of his death.