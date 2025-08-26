Meghan, Harry’s major critic reacts as duke allegedly faces major blow from UK

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted as the duke has faced major blow from UK.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal author also shared a report which claims, “Prince Harry has reportedly been denied a $21 million loan from the British security costs for the upcoming Invictus Games in the UK.”

The report also says the request was figures in the Home Office and Treasury, who called it “inappropriate, excess deaf”.

The insiders had claimed Harry requested the funds privately and hoped to bypass parliament high-risk concerns around the event. However, officials criticized the proposal and demand, especially from a 'non-working royal living abroad' with multimillion.

Reacting to it, Angela said, “What a breathtaking cheek Harry to expect to be given £21m.”

The royal expert continued, “He should know better now that he is a "non-working royal living abroad."

The expert’s remarks came as Prince Harry has also been issued a strong warning related to reconciliation with his father King Charles.

Royal expert Robert Hardman has warned the duke that the window for a full reconciliation between King Charles and Harry has likely “receded” after the Duke’s emotional interview in May.