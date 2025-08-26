 
Geo News

Meghan, Harry's major critic reacts as duke allegedly faces major blow from UK

The window for a full reconciliation between King Charles and Prince Harry has likely “receded”

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

August 26, 2025

Meghan, Harry’s major critic reacts as duke allegedly faces major blow from UK
Meghan, Harry’s major critic reacts as duke allegedly faces major blow from UK

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has reacted as the duke has faced major blow from UK.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the royal author also shared a report which claims, “Prince Harry has reportedly been denied a $21 million loan from the British security costs for the upcoming Invictus Games in the UK.”

The report also says the request was figures in the Home Office and Treasury, who called it “inappropriate, excess deaf”.

The insiders had claimed Harry requested the funds privately and hoped to bypass parliament high-risk concerns around the event. However, officials criticized the proposal and demand, especially from a 'non-working royal living abroad' with multimillion.

Reacting to it, Angela said, “What a breathtaking cheek Harry to expect to be given £21m.”

The royal expert continued, “He should know better now that he is a "non-working royal living abroad."

Meghan, Harrys major critic reacts as duke allegedly faces major blow from UK

The expert’s remarks came as Prince Harry has also been issued a strong warning related to reconciliation with his father King Charles.

Royal expert Robert Hardman has warned the duke that the window for a full reconciliation between King Charles and Harry has likely “receded” after the Duke’s emotional interview in May.

Wasp attack on Queen comes days after Camilla's remarks
Wasp attack on Queen comes days after Camilla's remarks
Meghan Markle promises to ‘grow' with new ‘As Ever' phase
Meghan Markle promises to ‘grow' with new ‘As Ever' phase
What makes Kate Middleton favour blonde hair
What makes Kate Middleton favour blonde hair
Prince Harry receives disappointing news related to reconciliation
Prince Harry receives disappointing news related to reconciliation
King and Queen set couple goals in latest tour
King and Queen set couple goals in latest tour
Kate Middleton's thoughts after nine-month cancer ordeal: ‘Making a fresh start'
Kate Middleton's thoughts after nine-month cancer ordeal: ‘Making a fresh start'
Royal family 'top tier' makes King Charles happy
Royal family 'top tier' makes King Charles happy
Prince Harry made to play second place: ‘Meghan has a new priority'
Prince Harry made to play second place: ‘Meghan has a new priority'