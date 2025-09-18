Prince Harry launches new beginnings with Invictus Horizons: Everything to Know

Prince Harry surprises fans across the globe with a brand new Invictus Games initiative

Prince Harry’s official Invictus Games Instagram page has just released a brand new video highlighting their new project, under the Games’ banner.

The news came on their official social media account, and within mere hours of being announced has sparked a lot of praise by fans.

For those unversed, this project, dubbed Invictus Horizons “we came together to celebrate resilience, community, and the growth of the Invictus Movement.”

Check out the Post Below:

The inauguration happened on the 9th of September, 2025, and on its official website the Duke of Sussex even released a statement that reads, “This is what Invictus does best: it catalyses change. It shows what is possible when courage is met with opportunity, and when recovery is supported by respect and community. That is why tonight is so important. Because as proud as I am of our first decade, I know the next decade matters even more.”

The Foundation’s new Chief Executive Officer. Rob Owen, also spoke out and said, “it is a privilege to lead an organisation with such strong foundations and extraordinary potential to change lives.”

“Our vision is a world where no wounded, injured or sick service person or veteran is left without the opportunity to recover, rebuild and thrive through the power of sport and community,” he also noted.

“That’s why we’ve launched our new strategy today to catalyse systemic change across a growing international movement; focus our resources where the need is greatest, while also strengthening the community we have proudly served over the past ten years.”