Royals share candid tribute to bid Donald Trump a formal farewell

The Firm has just turned to his social media for US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump

September 18, 2025

King Charles has just bid US president Donald Trump and his first lady Melania Trump a formal farewell after his State Visit.

The final farewell was shared as a collection of two photographs, that featured Queen Camilla, King Charles, Donald Trump and Melania Trump, standing side-by-side.

The second image was of one where King Charles was shaking hands with Donald Trump.

The caption reads, “This morning, Their Majesties said their formal farewells to President Trump and the First Lady at Windsor Castle.”

Check it out Below:

What is pertinent to mention is that on the same day, Kate Middleton also invited the first lady to “Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and a group of young Scouts from the Squirrels programme”.

The official Instagram of the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a candid note for the first lady and reads, “Both our nations are fortunate to share a love of the great outdoors, and it was inspiring to spend time focusing on the importance of nature as the Squirrels worked towards their ‘Go Wild’ badge.”


