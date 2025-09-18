Inside King Charles' State Banquet for Trump: How the table, food and flowers were arranged

Inside King Charles’ State Banquet for Trump

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a state banquet Wednesday at Windsor Castle in honor of US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump during their official visit to the United Kingdom.

The elaborate dinner took place in St. George’s Hall, where the Royal Collection Trust says preparations for the Waterloo Table, which seats 162 guests, require 10 people working over four days to complete.

The banquet featured carefully arranged food, flowers and seating plans designed to highlight the tradition of British state occasions.

The menu, typically three to four courses, is sourced primarily from local suppliers, including produce from the royal farms and greenhouses at Windsor Castle.

Historically, state banquets were served in the French style of à la française, resembling a buffet. Today, dishes are presented à la russe, as individual courses.

The king sits at the center of the long table, opposite a bust of Queen Victoria.

Floral arrangements decorating the table are often selected from the gardens of royal residences, adding to the personal touch of the setting.







