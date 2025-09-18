Piers Morgan shares phone call with Trump after Windsor Castle visit

British journalist Piers Morgan revealed that former US President Donald Trump called him for a conversation following his state visit to Windsor Castle.

In an Instagram post, Morgan shared a photo of himself with Trump and said the former president phoned him before departing Windsor.

“President Trump called me for a 10-minute chat before leaving Windsor,” Morgan wrote. “He was on great form — absolutely loved his big royal day, and being back in the UK again.”

Morgan added he “spoke to the First Lady too, who sounded equally happy about how it’s all going on the state visit. Great to hear!”

Trump, who was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, was welcomed to Windsor by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The couple’s arrival by helicopter and state banquet appearance sparked widespread attention and debate online, with Trump’s praise of William and Kate drawing particular notice.

Morgan, a longtime acquaintance of Trump and a former winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” has frequently shared insights into the former president’s visits to Britain.



