 
Geo News

Piers Morgan shares phone call with Trump after Windsor Castle visit

Donald Trump was hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla at a State Banquet on Wednesday

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2025

Piers Morgan shares phone call with Trump after Windsor Castle visit
Piers Morgan shares phone call with Trump after Windsor Castle visit

British journalist Piers Morgan revealed that former US President Donald Trump called him for a conversation following his state visit to Windsor Castle.

In an Instagram post, Morgan shared a photo of himself with Trump and said the former president phoned him before departing Windsor. 

“President Trump called me for a 10-minute chat before leaving Windsor,” Morgan wrote. “He was on great form — absolutely loved his big royal day, and being back in the UK again.”

Morgan added he “spoke to the First Lady too, who sounded equally happy about how it’s all going on the state visit. Great to hear!”

Trump, who was accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, was welcomed to Windsor by King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales. 

The couple’s arrival by helicopter and state banquet appearance sparked widespread attention and debate online, with Trump’s praise of William and Kate drawing particular notice.

Morgan, a longtime acquaintance of Trump and a former winner of “The Celebrity Apprentice,” has frequently shared insights into the former president’s visits to Britain. 


Donald Trump puts on ‘salesman' act while meeting King Charles
Donald Trump puts on ‘salesman' act while meeting King Charles
‘Unattractive' Meghan Markle's smile gets bashed
‘Unattractive' Meghan Markle's smile gets bashed
Kate welcomes Melania Trump to Meghan's former home Frogmore Cottage
Kate welcomes Melania Trump to Meghan's former home Frogmore Cottage
King Charles' royal welcome seen as a political win with Trump?
King Charles' royal welcome seen as a political win with Trump?
King Charles speaks out about his ‘deep friendship' with Donald Trump: Watch
King Charles speaks out about his ‘deep friendship' with Donald Trump: Watch
Kate Middleton under intense emotional pressure after making a big decision
Kate Middleton under intense emotional pressure after making a big decision
King Charles speaks to Meghan Markle, Princess Lilibet in surprising FaceTime call
King Charles speaks to Meghan Markle, Princess Lilibet in surprising FaceTime call
Meghan Markle branded strange: ‘But she thinks carefully!'
Meghan Markle branded strange: ‘But she thinks carefully!'