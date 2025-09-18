Prince Harry twists the knife after King Charles let him back in

Prince Harry digs the hole deeper with his ‘big’ mouth

Prince Harry’s birthday concluded with pure radio silence, on Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace’s end, and now, days after his birthday an insider has come forward with the inside scoop.

For those unversed, Prince Harry’s birthday was on 15th September 2025 and since then, neither senior royals, nor cousins like Princess Beatrice or Princess Eugenie’s social media’s pinged with tributes.

This has led Rob Shuter, celebrity news reporter, and on his Substack he noted that, “Harry’s mouth is his biggest problem. Every time he opens it, he digs the hole deeper.”

For those unversed, this is in reference to the comments Prince Harry made to The Guardian, during his trip to Ukraine.

He said, “I know that [speaking out] annoys some people and it goes against the narrative. The book? It was a series of corrections to stories already out there. One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected. I don’t believe that I aired my dirty laundry in public. It was a difficult message, but I did it in the best way possible. My conscience is clear.”

In the eyes of Shuter, “He acts like repeating these stories helps, but it just twists the knife.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “The family is livid—they let him back in, and this is how he repays them.”