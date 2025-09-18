 
Geo News

Trump loses his swagger in Kate Middleton's presence

King Charles hosted President Donald Trump for a State Banquet at Windsor Castle where Prince William and Kate Middleton were also present among other guests

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2025

US President Donald Trump, often described as a dominating figure with a no-nonsense approach, appeared to show an unusually reflective side during his visit to Windsor Castle to meet King Charles III and members of the British royal family.

Trump, known for praising allies and confronting opponents from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russian President Vladimir Putin and American tech giants, typically projects confidence and control. 

But according to observers at Windsor, the president’s demeanor shifted slightly in the grandeur of the royal residence.

US President Donald Trump and Britains Princess Catharine during State Banquet at Windsor Castle
US President Donald Trump and Britain's Princess Catharine during State Banquet at Windsor Castle  

Though he maintained his posture, witnesses said Trump’s pride and curiosity were evident as he received the ceremonial welcome. 

Analysts suggested the history of Windsor Castle, combined with the symbolism of Britain’s monarchy, may have contributed to the moment.

During the state banquet, Trump displayed an unexpected gesture of courtesy, lightly touching Catherine, Princess of Wales’ chair as she took her seat beside him. 

The small action, described as “un-Trump-like” by observers, stood out in a night marked by royal pageantry and tradition.

The visit, highlighted by a formal banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, offered a glimpse of Trump in a setting where centuries of history appeared to temper his usual bravado.

Prince Harry finally tells King Charles he regrets public attacks on royal family video
Prince Harry finally tells King Charles he regrets public attacks on royal family
Prince Harry hit with global 'diss' in Trump's banquet tribute video
Prince Harry hit with global 'diss' in Trump's banquet tribute
Meghan Markle's two major demands stall hopes of Royal family reunion video
Meghan Markle's two major demands stall hopes of Royal family reunion
Donald Trump puts on ‘salesman' act while meeting King Charles
Donald Trump puts on ‘salesman' act while meeting King Charles
‘Unattractive' Meghan Markle's smile gets bashed
‘Unattractive' Meghan Markle's smile gets bashed
Kate welcomes Melania Trump to Meghan's former home Frogmore Cottage
Kate welcomes Melania Trump to Meghan's former home Frogmore Cottage
King Charles' royal welcome seen as a political win with Trump?
King Charles' royal welcome seen as a political win with Trump?
King Charles speaks out about his ‘deep friendship' with Donald Trump: Watch
King Charles speaks out about his ‘deep friendship' with Donald Trump: Watch