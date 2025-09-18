Trump loses his swagger in Kate Middleton's presence

US President Donald Trump, often described as a dominating figure with a no-nonsense approach, appeared to show an unusually reflective side during his visit to Windsor Castle to meet King Charles III and members of the British royal family.

Trump, known for praising allies and confronting opponents from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to Russian President Vladimir Putin and American tech giants, typically projects confidence and control.

But according to observers at Windsor, the president’s demeanor shifted slightly in the grandeur of the royal residence.

US President Donald Trump and Britain's Princess Catharine during State Banquet at Windsor Castle

Though he maintained his posture, witnesses said Trump’s pride and curiosity were evident as he received the ceremonial welcome.

Analysts suggested the history of Windsor Castle, combined with the symbolism of Britain’s monarchy, may have contributed to the moment.

During the state banquet, Trump displayed an unexpected gesture of courtesy, lightly touching Catherine, Princess of Wales’ chair as she took her seat beside him.

The small action, described as “un-Trump-like” by observers, stood out in a night marked by royal pageantry and tradition.

The visit, highlighted by a formal banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla, offered a glimpse of Trump in a setting where centuries of history appeared to temper his usual bravado.