King Charles wishes Duke of Gloucester on 81st birthday

King Charles and Queen Camilla have released a statement to wish the Duke of Gloucester on his 81st birthday on Tuesday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter handle, the palace shared a photo of the duke with a heartfelt message.

The palace, on behalf of the king and queen said, “Happy Birthday to The Duke of Gloucester!”

The Duke of Gloucester is the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin and a full-time working member of the Royal Family.

He attends national and international events in support of the King and his duties as Head of State, as well as undertaking extensive public duties and engagements every year reflecting his own interests and charities.

The Duke of Gloucester carries out a significant number of public duties and undertakes hundreds of official engagements in the UK and overseas each year.

He is associated with over 150 charities and organisations. His patronages reflect his professional and personal interests, which include international humanitarian issues, heritage and the built environment and military veterans.

Many of The Duke’s Patronages are related to architecture and conservation, both areas in which The Duke remains deeply interested. He was elected a corporate member of the Royal Institute of British Architects in 1972 and he is President of the Scottish Society of the Architect-Artists. His fellowships include those of the Institution of Structural Engineers and the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland.