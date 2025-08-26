Meghan Markle dishes on Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's biggest wish right now

Meghan Markle gets honest about what her kids ‘really really’ want

Meghan Markle has just offered another snippet into Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s life, and this time around, it revolves around something they ‘really really’ want.

The whole conversation came about on episode two of of the With Love, Meghan show, alongside Chrissy Teigen.

The episode is titled, It's Way Past Our Bread-time and in it fans heard how much the royal kids wanted a new pet in the house.

What is pertinent to mention is that Meghan Markle is already a dog mom to several animals, namely Pula, Mia, Guy, as well as chickens.

The conversation bounced from their shared love of dogs, to Meghan asking Chrissy, “you have four dogs and four kids? How are you doing that?”

To this Chrissy responds by saying, “and we have two hairless cats” too.

Only after this does Meghan reveal the one animal has kids have been begging to have. “My kids really want a cat. Really want a cat,” the royal said.

For those unversed with season 2 of Meghan's new show With Love, Meghan, it released today on the 26th of August and is available on Netflix.