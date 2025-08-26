 
Geo News

Meghan Markle responds to haters and critics: ‘There's always going to be caricatures'

Meghan Markle finally puts to bed all accusations and ‘caricatures’ made against her

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 26, 2025

Meghan Markle finally gets honest about the ‘caricatures’ made of her
Meghan Markle finally gets honest about the ‘caricatures’ made of her

Meghan Markle has finally shed some light into what she thinks about the ‘caricatures’ made against her, as well as the dangers it poses.

The conversation itself happened in a newly released video interview for Bloomberg Originals’ YouTube page with The Circuit’s Emily Chang.

The topic about self-expression however arose a good few minutes into the interview, and happened when the interviewer asked the Duchess, “How important is it to own your own story?”

Meghan responded near-instantly by saying, “it's the most important thing in the world. And if you know me, you know that I do.”

The Duchess also addressed her haters at one point and said, “I think there are always going to be moments where you feel as though a story is being told about some caricature of you, that actually has nothing to do with you and that can be really hard to reconcile.”

She also noted “I think the more comfortable you get with yourself, certainly age helps. I’m 44.”

Before signing off the Duchess also slipped in her two cents and revealed, “I just think there really is a lot of value to when you anchor into your own knowing, [because] then you're telling your own story and how you show up in the world, what you do. You actually don't need to say anything. You can show who you are.”

Balmoral Castle announces closure amid royal family's holidays video
Balmoral Castle announces closure amid royal family's holidays
King Charles wishes Duke of Gloucester on 81st birthday
King Charles wishes Duke of Gloucester on 81st birthday
Meghan, Harry's major critic reacts as duke allegedly faces major blow from UK
Meghan, Harry's major critic reacts as duke allegedly faces major blow from UK
Prince William, Kate Middleton's new home comes with huge rent video
Prince William, Kate Middleton's new home comes with huge rent
Prince Harry's pain won't end until royal family makes THIS move
Prince Harry's pain won't end until royal family makes THIS move
Why Prince William, Princess Kate want to keep princess Charlotte 'true to her age'?
Why Prince William, Princess Kate want to keep princess Charlotte 'true to her age'?
Princess Beatrice launches business venture amid renewed scrutiny of parents
Princess Beatrice launches business venture amid renewed scrutiny of parents
Wasp attack on Queen comes days after Camilla's remarks
Wasp attack on Queen comes days after Camilla's remarks