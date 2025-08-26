Meghan Markle responds to haters and critics: ‘There's always going to be caricatures'

Meghan Markle finally gets honest about the ‘caricatures’ made of her

Meghan Markle has finally shed some light into what she thinks about the ‘caricatures’ made against her, as well as the dangers it poses.

The conversation itself happened in a newly released video interview for Bloomberg Originals’ YouTube page with The Circuit’s Emily Chang.

The topic about self-expression however arose a good few minutes into the interview, and happened when the interviewer asked the Duchess, “How important is it to own your own story?”

Meghan responded near-instantly by saying, “it's the most important thing in the world. And if you know me, you know that I do.”

The Duchess also addressed her haters at one point and said, “I think there are always going to be moments where you feel as though a story is being told about some caricature of you, that actually has nothing to do with you and that can be really hard to reconcile.”

She also noted “I think the more comfortable you get with yourself, certainly age helps. I’m 44.”

Before signing off the Duchess also slipped in her two cents and revealed, “I just think there really is a lot of value to when you anchor into your own knowing, [because] then you're telling your own story and how you show up in the world, what you do. You actually don't need to say anything. You can show who you are.”