Balmoral Castle announces closure amid royal family's holidays

Balmoral Castle has made a big announcement regarding its closure amid royal family’s summer holidays.

The castle announced on its official Instagram handle, “Balmoral Castle, including the grounds, gardens, and exhibitions, is currently closed to the public and will reopen in October.”

It further said, “Our Gift Shop and Terrace Café, located at the main gates, will remain open daily from 10:00 to 16:00.”

During August and September, the Cairns Walk is unavailable; however, access to the Prince Albert Pyramid Walk is still possible, the announcement further reads.

The post continued, “Parking for the Pyramid Walk is available in the car parks next to the A93, and charges apply.”

The latest announcement comes a day after the members of the royal family delighted King Charles as they showed a 'relaxed unity' during their outing in Scotland.

This has been claimed by body language expert Judi James while speaking to the Mirror after King Charles was joined by Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for a Sunday church service at Crathie Kirk in Balmoral, Scotland.

Earlier, the palace had announced on Augusta 18, “The King has arrived at Balmoral Castle where he was welcomed by a Guard of Honour held by Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland.”



