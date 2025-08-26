Buckingham Palace pushing for formal 'contract' with Prince Harry, Meghan

Buckingham Palace is said to be pushing for a formal ‘contract’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amid speculations of reconciliation with King Charles.

This has been claimed by the Closer, citing the royal insiders, per Radar Online.

The insider tells the Closer UK, "The Palace is pushing for a formal contract.

"It would be an official set of boundaries covering when and how the Sussexes can appear at events, what information is shared, and what is kept strictly behind closed doors."

The source continued to claim, "The idea is to stop any future royal dramas before they start by making the rules crystal clear and enforceable. The King's view is that they should protect the institution first and deal with the emotions later.”

“They are trying to find some middle ground, but both sides are firmly stuck on what they want out of a deal,” the spy added.

The fresh claims came as Harry wishes for reconciliation with King Charles and other members of the royal family amid the monarch’s health concerns.

"It's two completely different starting points. – one side's wishlist is the other's list of non-negotiables. Aides on both sides are quite literally pulling their hair out," the insider claims.