Expert shares what King Charles now thinks of Donald Trump after state visit

King Charles III delivers his speech as US President Donald Trump and the Princess of Wales listen during the state banquet for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK, Wednesday September 17, 2025. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

King Charles’ emotions and real feelings towards US President Donald Trump have just been brought forward by a well placed expert.

Royal commentator and editor of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward is the expert in question, and shared everything in an interview with Vanity Fair.

She believes the state visit “could not be better” in King Charles’ eyes, and was quoted saying, “it seems as though Trump has an eye on the future generation.”

“He’s obviously genuinely impressed by William and who wouldn’t be impressed by Kate. She looked incredible. It seems a lot of effort has been made for the Trumps and the Waleses to spend some time together on this trip.”

Given how the president complimented Kate during his speech, “I would expect that William and Catherine would have been quite touched and maybe a bit taken aback by so many compliments,” Ms Seward even noted.

After all, “it’s very flattering to have someone as powerful as Trump praising you and treating you like a very special friend. It’s unusual for the Head of State to be that personal, but it’s Trump’s style.”

Before concluding she even called the president a breath of fresh air considering how “the royals have to deal with so many dullards”. Not only is he “outspoken and quite exciting to be around”, Ms Seward added. “You don’t know what’s going to happen” with him at any given moment.

“Catherine looked quite taken aback when he praised her so personally. She looked a bit embarrassed, but that’s Trump. I think the royals are probably amused and bemused by it all.”

Even a separate source echoed similar sentiments to the outlet and added, “I understand that His Majesty the King is thrilled about the visit and very pleased with the global optics of it all. The Royal Family really did pull out all the stops.”