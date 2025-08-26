Meghan Markle drops bombshell about early romance with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle spills truth about her first I Love You with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has opened up about the early days of her relationship with Prince Harry.

In the second season of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex revealed who said I Love You first during the early days of her romance with the Duke of Sussex.

The royal couple, who started dating in 2016, tied the knot in 2016. However, Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal roles in 2020.

In episode three while Meghan was speaking with the Queer Eye star Tan France in the kitchen, she was asked about early days of her relationship with Harry. The former Suits star also revealed that on their third date, she realised that she had fallen in love with the son of King Charles.

“You really get to know someone when you are in a little tent together and there’s a lot of ‘what is that out there?’ - 'is that an elephant are we going to be safe?'” Meghan said, who travelled to Botswana with Harry for their third date.

She went on to reveal that it was Harry who said I love you first.

Notably, the Duchess of Sussex also revealed what she misses most about the UK, saying, “Honestly, what I miss most about the UK, the radio stations, Magic.”

“Magic FM? Wow. Sorry to say this to you so publicly, but that's such a grandma station,” Tan asked, to which Meghan responded, “I'll be that grandma!”

After stepping down from their royal roles in 2020, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now live in California with their two children: Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.