The Royal Family pays heartwarming tribute to canine friends

The Royal Family gave tribute to their canine friends while celebrating National Dog Day

By
Syeda Zahra Furqan
|

August 26, 2025

 
The Royal family celebrated the special bond they share with canine companions.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, The Royal Family celebrated the National Dog Day.

By doing so, they honoured the long-standing affection that the Royal Family members have for their canine companions.

The shared post features a carousel of historical and contemporary photographs.

The first image in the slide show was a black-and-white photograph of the late Queen Elizabeth II as she seated on the ground, surrounded by her beloved corgis. 

This is followed by a picture of Queen Camilla, who is seen holding one of her dogs, which are well-known to be Jack Russell Terriers.

The picture also featured the text overlay which stated that The Royal Family members were "looking back at the gods which have captured the hearts of Members of the Royal Family over the years."

Moreover, the slide show depicted historical images and illustrations of various dogs owned by Queen Victoria, including Dachshunds, Collies, and Pugs.

A later image specifically noted that a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel named Dash was a favorite companion of the young Queen Victoria.

