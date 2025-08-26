 
Meghan Markle takes a swipe at those who she brought her worst side out?

Meghan Markle has just released a statement that has turned explosive

August 26, 2025

Meghan Markle attacking her haters?

In a new interview, for The Circuit’s Emily Chang, Meghan Markle made a statement that seemingly takes a swipe against all those who believe she was ‘the worst’.

The topic arose during a back and forth on Bloomberg Originals’ YouTube page.

In it Meghan was discussing her first-ever social justice letter she wrote during the LA riots and said, “I remember the boys in the classroom saying ‘yeah, that's where women belong in the kitchen’. And that's really what upset me. It was a very turbulent time in our city and a lot of uncertainty.”

“But the one thing I was certain on in all of this was, that's wrong. Let's do something about it. And it was just so empowering to know that at a really young age, your voice could be heard.”

It was after this trip down memory lane that she made the explosive statement and explained the impact her ‘core’ has had on those around her.

“I think our character, who we are at your core, I don't think that shifts,” she admitted.

And “I think a lot of behaviors and habits and roles that you end up playing in your life can bring out the best or worst in a lot of people, but you're still who you are,” she said near the end of that segment. 

