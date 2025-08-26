Meghan Markle 'tweaks' Netflix show after backlash: Changes explained

Meghan Markle's 'tweaks' in second season of Netflix show explained

Meghan Markle is attempting to make herself appear more "down-to-earth" in the second season of her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, per an expert.

Meghan released the trailer for the new season and royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams thinks she seems to let the guests talk and hear their opinions more attentively than in the first season.

"It was only a minute, two minutes that we saw, but the way it was tweaked was obviously a response to criticism," he told GB News.

He highlighted: "The trailer seemed a great deal more down-to-earth. I think she is a bit more responsive (to guests)... Meghan appeared to be receptive to the views of others."

Fitzwilliams also remarked that filming the second season concurrently with the first was "unwise, because you can't pick up any criticism".

The two guests seen in the trailer were Chrissy Teigen and fashion expert Tan France. Other guests confirmed to appear in the show are chefs David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi and Clare Smyth.

Meghan again avoided making the show a family affair and didn’t include her husband Prince Harry and their two kids Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

The new season of With Love, Meghan, will premiere today, August 26, and contain eight episodes. The show will return with a holiday special in December.