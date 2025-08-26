Meghan Markle admits feeling 'confused' about her surname after saying it is Sussex

Meghan Markle reveals 'real name' after facing backlash for claiming it is Sussex

Meghan Markle has once again used her royal title while revealing what her "real name" is.

In a new interview with Emily Chang, the Duchess of Sussex was asked whether 'Sussex' is her real name.

This came after she faced backlash for telling Mindy Kaling in the first season of With Love, Meghan, that her surname was Sussex.

She explained, "Well, when I got married, I changed my name. But it is a complicated one for people to understand because a last name is not typical in that construct."

When asked if Sussex is her real name, she said, "It's not, but it's used loosely or roughly rather."

Meghan admitted being confused about her surname, saying, "It sounds so silly to say and I get it cos I'm American and then I went there and I started to understand, then you come back and as an American, you go 'I'm so confused'."

"It's a dukedom - and that's the truth of it," she said of the Sussex name, adding, "But at the end of the day, yes, my legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but Sussex works for us as our family name and it is the name we share with our children. But yes, since we've been married that's what I've been called."

In the first season, Meghan said she shared the Sussex surname with her kids and husband, Prince Harry. She then faced backlash from online community as well as experts and King Charles second cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

He told Town & Country magazine, "It's interesting because she’s completely incorrect. Her family name is not Sussex, her family name is Mountbatten-Windsor."