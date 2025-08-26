 
Geo News

Meghan Markle admits feeling 'confused' about her surname after saying it is Sussex

Meghan Markle said her surname was Sussex in the first season of 'With Love, Meghan'

By
Maryam Nasir
|

August 26, 2025

Meghan Markle reveals 'real name' after facing backlash for claiming it is Sussex

Meghan Markle has once again used her royal title while revealing what her "real name" is.

In a new interview with Emily Chang, the Duchess of Sussex was asked whether 'Sussex' is her real name. 

This came after she faced backlash for telling Mindy Kaling in the first season of With Love, Meghan, that her surname was Sussex.

She explained, "Well, when I got married, I changed my name. But it is a complicated one for people to understand because a last name is not typical in that construct."

When asked if Sussex is her real name, she said, "It's not, but it's used loosely or roughly rather."

Meghan admitted being confused about her surname, saying, "It sounds so silly to say and I get it cos I'm American and then I went there and I started to understand, then you come back and as an American, you go 'I'm so confused'."

"It's a dukedom - and that's the truth of it," she said of the Sussex name, adding, "But at the end of the day, yes, my legal name is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but Sussex works for us as our family name and it is the name we share with our children. But yes, since we've been married that's what I've been called."

In the first season, Meghan said she shared the Sussex surname with her kids and husband, Prince Harry. She then faced backlash from online community as well as experts and King Charles second cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten.

He told Town & Country magazine, "It's interesting because she’s completely incorrect. Her family name is not Sussex, her family name is Mountbatten-Windsor."

Meghan Markle reveals anguish over not getting to be ‘genuine' as now ex royal
Meghan Markle reveals anguish over not getting to be ‘genuine' as now ex royal
Meghan Markle 'tweaks' Netflix show after backlash: Changes explained video
Meghan Markle 'tweaks' Netflix show after backlash: Changes explained
The Royal Family pays heartwarming tribute to canine friends
The Royal Family pays heartwarming tribute to canine friends
Meghan Markle takes a swipe at those who she brought her worst side out?
Meghan Markle takes a swipe at those who she brought her worst side out?
Meghan Markle drops bombshell about early romance with Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle drops bombshell about early romance with Prince Harry
Kate Middleton reluctant to reunite with Meghan, Prince Harry?
Kate Middleton reluctant to reunite with Meghan, Prince Harry?
Meghan Markle responds to haters and critics: ‘There's always going to be caricatures'
Meghan Markle responds to haters and critics: ‘There's always going to be caricatures'
Buckingham Palace pushing for formal 'contract' with Prince Harry, Meghan
Buckingham Palace pushing for formal 'contract' with Prince Harry, Meghan