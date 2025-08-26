 
Meghan Markle jokes about 'secret' third kid and reveals name

Meghan Markle and her friend Chrissy Teigen talked about her 'secret' third kid with Prince Harry

Maryam Nasir
August 26, 2025

Meghan Markle jokes about having 'secret' third kid with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle joked about having a secret third child during an episode of the new season of With Love, Meghan on Netflix.

In the episode, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, hosted her friend Chrissy Teigen and the duo spent time picking flowers to make jewelry with their kids’ birth month flowers. 

The Duchess shares kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, with Prince Harry, while Teigen shares kids Luna, 9, and Esti, 2, and sons Miles, 7, and Wren, 2, with husband John Legend.

"Let’s pick which flowers we want for our children’s birth months. Miles is May? So Miles and Archie were both Lily of the valley," the Duchess of Sussex said. "And honsworth, this one."

Teigen, 39, was taken aback and asked laughing, "What? You have a kid named Honsworth?"

Meghan joked, "It’s my child you’ve never heard of," to which Teigen replied, "I was like, I missed this. I’m sorry."

Meghan continued, "Honsworth? By the way, if I could have kept a secret like that, I mean, impressive. Isn’t that what that flower is called? Honsworth?"

At that point, someone off-camera corrected the Duchess and revealed that the flower is called Hawthorn, which is another May birth month bloom. Meghan and Teigen erupted in laughter.

In a British Vogue interview in 2019, Prince Harry hinted that he and Meghan would have no more than two kids for the sake of the planet.

Meanwhile, Chrissy Teigen and Meghan Markle first met on the set of Deal or No Deal in 2007 and reconnected "a couple years ago," per the Duchess. 

